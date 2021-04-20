JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €255.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

VOW3 stock opened at €240.15 ($282.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €219.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €166.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

