JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.18 ($28.45).

Shares of GYC opened at €22.58 ($26.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €21.45 and a 200 day moving average of €20.76. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

