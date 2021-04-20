JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 113,626 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Renasant worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

