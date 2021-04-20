JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,581 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of ePlus worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

