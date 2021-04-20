JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 105,917 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of MeiraGTx worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

