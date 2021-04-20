JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Plexus worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plexus by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Plexus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

