JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 79,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Urban Outfitters worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URBN opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.