JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 189,412 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

ADVM opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $876.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.