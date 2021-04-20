JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,284 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

