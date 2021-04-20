JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Down 3.6%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86. 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on JSCPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.61.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

