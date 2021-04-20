Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.32 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 42.1% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and $4.32 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

