JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $46.05 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00274168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00665963 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.86 or 0.00932840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.24 or 0.99985727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,737,471 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

