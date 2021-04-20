Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.14 ($48.40) and last traded at €40.74 ($47.93). Approximately 148,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.66 ($47.84).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

