Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 120,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,836. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

