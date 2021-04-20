Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ~$0.20-0.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

