Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $272.25

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.25 ($3.56) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.53). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 1,671,919 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.71 ($3.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07). In the last three months, insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock worth $15,063,734.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

