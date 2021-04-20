Jupiter (JUP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $3.51 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.07 or 0.00984707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00654805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,381.47 or 0.99663701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

