JUST Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $304.47 million and approximately $436.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

