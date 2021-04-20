JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Down 46.9% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $27.93 million and $581,095.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $63.94 or 0.00115075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00280550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $552.07 or 0.00993573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.18 or 0.00655428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.68 or 0.99653031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

