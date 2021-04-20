Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Down 2.9%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 431,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,176% from the average daily volume of 18,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juventus Football Club in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

