K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.39

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.39 and traded as high as C$41.72. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.01, with a volume of 1,242 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.39. The firm has a market cap of C$434.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

