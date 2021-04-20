K21 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00007258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00641808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,455,714 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.