Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 40,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,696,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $663.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 665,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

