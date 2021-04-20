Kairos Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAIR) Shares Down 0.4%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 20,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 98,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Kairos Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

