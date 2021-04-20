Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down to $112.60

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.60, but opened at $109.26. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $109.35, with a volume of 1,083 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

