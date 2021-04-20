Katalyo Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and $4.72 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.05 or 0.00280278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.48 or 0.00989514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.13 or 0.00655180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,529.85 or 0.99098132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

