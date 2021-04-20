Katalyo Hits Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $378,479.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00273262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.00900239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,530.29 or 0.99313398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00631283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

