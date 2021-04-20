Kava.io Market Capitalization Achieves $281.89 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $281.89 million and $75.65 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava.io has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00008614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00304541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,746,426 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

