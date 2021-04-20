Kava.io Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00009381 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 18% against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $305.88 million and approximately $158.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00311825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006275 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 120,803,573 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

