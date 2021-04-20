KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $717.28

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.28 ($9.37) and traded as high as GBX 868.60 ($11.35). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 848.80 ($11.09), with a volume of 916,388 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on KAZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 846.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 717.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

