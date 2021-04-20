KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

