KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 2,443 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after purchasing an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after purchasing an additional 343,869 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

