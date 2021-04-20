KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,302.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,869.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

