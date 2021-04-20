KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.67. The stock has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

