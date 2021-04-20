KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.