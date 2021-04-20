Keep4r Hits Market Cap of $670,578.57 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $670,578.57 and $39,234.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $8.53 or 0.00015079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00092775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.73 or 0.00639421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

