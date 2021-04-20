Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $26.28

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.28, but opened at $25.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $994.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.