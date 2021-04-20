Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $26.28

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.28, but opened at $25.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $994.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.90.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
