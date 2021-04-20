Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

KMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.61, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

