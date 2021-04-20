Kenon Holdings Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $1.86 (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 14,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Get Kenon alerts:

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.