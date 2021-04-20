Kenon Holdings Ltd. Announces — Dividend of $1.86 (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of KEN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 14,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.
About Kenon
