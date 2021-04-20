Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 14757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,932 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

