Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 14757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.
