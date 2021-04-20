Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €145.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFX. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

ETR:AFX traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €146.55 ($172.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is €130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52-week high of €148.20 ($174.35).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

