Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.69 ($71.40).

Shares of BN traded up €0.77 ($0.91) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €60.34 ($70.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.72. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

