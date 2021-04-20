Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.69 ($71.40).

Shares of BN traded up €0.77 ($0.91) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €60.34 ($70.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.72. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

