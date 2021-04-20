Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €43.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) on Tuesday, hitting €45.25 ($53.24). 130,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €48.95 and its 200 day moving average is €48.65. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.90 ($34.00) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

