Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €15.50 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of ETR WAC traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.50 ($25.29). The company had a trading volume of 321,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 107.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a twelve month high of €22.64 ($26.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.50.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

