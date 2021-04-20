Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.62 ($92.49).

KGX traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting €82.86 ($97.48). 169,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

