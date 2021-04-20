Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 4,548 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 169,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

