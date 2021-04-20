Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 61,051 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 767.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 216,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,220,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.23. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,846. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

