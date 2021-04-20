Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

