Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Surevest LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.7% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in 3M by 55.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 5.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.60. 5,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

