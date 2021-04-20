Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 726.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 161,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

